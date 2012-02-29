Irish commercial sites get foreign boost - CBRE

* Says meaningful level of transactional activity in all
By Lorraine Turner
DUBLIN, Feb 29 Ireland's commercial
property sector is creeping back to life thanks to the expansion
of high-profile U.S. multinationals, banks starting to offload
assets and a surge of international investors looking for prime
property bargains, said CBRE.
Demand for properties, transactions and general activity
across all sectors was buoyant in the first two months of the
year, according to a report from the property consultancy,
lifting hopes of a revival in the battered sector at the heart
of the country's economic and banking woes.
Irish commercial property prices have fallen by around 65
percent since their peak in 2007 and office rents have almost
halved, prompting many tenants to seek better deals and helping
kickstart activity in the occupier markets.
"There was a sense it might maybe start to die down, but
what we've seen in the last two months is that there is no sign
of that," said Marie Hunt, head of research at CBRE in Ireland,
told Reuters.
"There are more and more new requirements emerging all the
time so we're encouraged by that and (it's) fuelled to a very
large extent by the corporate tax rate -- that 12.5 percent is
really what seals the deal on a lot of cases."
CBRE said it expects the office sector to continue
performing well over coming months, fuelled by further foreign
direct investment announcements.
Google recently secured a letting at a business
park close to Dublin Port, while Facebook is looking for
office accommodation to expand its operations in Ireland.
Britain's dominant pay-TV group BSkyB is in talks to
lease a building in Dublin after its announcement to create 800
jobs in Ireland while PayPal, a unit of eBay, confirmed
its decision to lease accommodation in Dundalk with 1,000 jobs
in the pipeline.
OFFLOAD SITES
Ireland's state-run agency NAMA expects commercial property
prices to stabilise this year as it prepares to package assets
into investment funds to tap growing interest from foreign
investors, its chairman said this month.
A number of new properties are expected to come to market
over the coming months, with banks, receivers and NAMA all
looking to offload sites, said Hunt.
"There are quite a lot of products coming to the market.
We'll be watching to see if those assets sell and, more
importantly, what pricing comes in at.
"(There is) a realisation these assets are not necessarily
going to appreciate in value any time soon, and maybe you're
better selling now as opposed to waiting."
International investors are also flocking back to Ireland
after a year of uncertainty around "upward-only" rent reviews on
commercial property leases left many waiting in the wings.
In December, the government dropped plans to amend leases
--signed during the heady days of the "Celtic Tiger" economy --
that only allow rents to go up, and slashed stamp duty,
prompting the return of many of these investors
"The ironic thing is, everybody seems to want the same
thing. They're looking for absolute prime retail/office
premises, and a lot of that prime property is not being marketed
for sale," Hunt said.
Many of the investors are looking beyond Ireland's current
economic woes, albeit given that a referendum on Europe's new
fiscal treaty could create more uncertainty and be another
concern for potential investors, Hunt added.
"What we're hearing is that a lot of them think Ireland will
be performing quite well in relative terms at that point (in 6-8
years) and that's really their mark point, rather than focusing
on today's issues," she said.
CBRE added a number of entities are considering bringing
Irish loan portfolios to the market, and two significant office
investment assets are under offer in Dublin.
These will be an important benchmark for pricing in a market
that has been devoid of activity for two years, it added.