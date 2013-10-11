British PM Cameron urges more investment in N.Ireland

BELFAST Oct 11 British Prime Minister David
Cameron urged business on Friday to look beyond Northern
Ireland's troubled past and sporadic outbreaks of violence by
investing there.
The British province of 1.8 million people has been more
settled since a 1998 peace deal ended decades of sectarian
strife but remains divided, and rioting has broken out
repeatedly in Belfast this year.
Peace has brought more investment in areas such as
technology, film-making and tourism thanks to relatively low
labour costs, though multinationals prefer Ireland, where
corporation tax is 12.5 percent, versus 23 percent in the north.
But Northern Ireland still has the United Kingdom's lowest
labour productivity and is heavily dependent on the state
sector.
"Put your money in Northern Ireland and be part of this
incredible success story, because investing in Northern Ireland
makes good business sense," Cameron told some 150 chief
executives from countries including the United States, China and
Japan.
Hosting the G8 summit of world leaders this year with little
trouble showed Northern Ireland was moving beyond a deadly rift
between "unionists" supporting union with Britain and
"nationalists" seeking unification with the Republic of Ireland,
Cameron said.
Northern Ireland was second only to London as the top
destination for inward foreign investment in the country,
Cameron told the conference, saying it had over 800 foreign
investors but giving no comparisons.
In the past week close to 1,400 jobs have been announced by
foreign investors, with Canadian plane and train maker
Bombardier Inc unveiling 250 jobs in Belfast on
Friday.
U.S. insurer Allstate has expanded rapidly in the
province due to a ready supply of graduates and saved $1 billion
in 15 years thanks to its presence there, Executive Vice
President Suren Gupta said without saying how this was done.