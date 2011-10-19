U.S. firm Unum withdraws from Irish Life bid-report

DUBLIN Oct 19 U.S. insurer Unum has
left the race to buy Ireland's largest life insurer Irish Life
, the Irish Independent reported on Wednesday, without
citing any sources.
Bancassurer Irish Life & Permanent has put its life
business, the jewel in its crown, up for sale after stress tests
as part of an EU-IMF bailout revealed it had a capital hole of 4
billion euros.
The life business has an embedded value of around 1.6
billion euros.
The news of Unum's withdrawal emerged on Tuesday when Irish
Life & Permanent's advisers Deutsche Bank (DBKGn.DE) received
second-round bids, the Irish Independent reported.
The company's board and Ireland's Department of Finance, who
will consider the bids, both declined to comment, the newspaper
said. Unum did not immediately respond to an emailed request for
comment from Reuters.
Finance buyout firm J.C. Flowers in a partnership with
private equity firm Apollo Global Management and Canada
Life Ireland were interested in Irish Life, a source
previously told Reuters.
U.S. insurer Delphi dropped out of the bidding,
Bloomberg news agency reported earlier this month.
