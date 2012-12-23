Great-West Life close to buying state-rescued Irish Life-source

DUBLIN Dec 23 Canada Life, a unit of Canadian
life insurer Great-West Lifeco, is close to a deal for
state-rescued insurer Irish Life, a source familiar with the
negotiations said on Sunday.
"It's at an advanced stage," the source said, requesting
anonymity because he is not authorised to speak about the talks.
A spokesman for Irish Life declined to comment.
Irish Life, formerly the life insurance arm of bailed out
Irish Life & Permanent, was taken over by the state after a
planned sale of the unit was suspended last year. A source at
that time told Reuters that Canada Life was the lead candidate
to buy the group.
The Sunday Times newspaper reported that a deal would be
agreed in the first quarter of next year.
Executives at Irish Life said in September that the company
would need a period of sustained calm in the euro zone before
the sale process would resume.
Ireland's government, which had already poured 2.7 billion
euros ($3.6 billion) into IL&P to recapitalise its banking
division, forked out 1.3 billion euros for Irish Life after a
real estate and credit bubble burst, undermining the country's
banking system and eventually forcing the government to seek a
bailout.