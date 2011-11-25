Irish Life suspends sale process; cites mkt turbulence

Nov 25 Irish Life & Permanent IPM.I has
suspended the sales process for its insurance arm due to
continuing market uncertainty, the bancassurer said on Friday.
"The current very challenging market conditions are not
conducive to concluding a transaction of this size at this time
and in that context the process has been suspended," the group
said in a statement.
Canada Life, a unit of Canada's second-largest life insurer
Great-West Lifeco (GWO.TO), had been the lead candidate to buy
the business, which has an embedded value of around 1.6 billion
euros, a source told Reuters last week. [ID:nL5E7MI3U7]
