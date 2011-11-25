UPDATE 1-Irish Life suspends sale of insurance arm

Nov 25 Irish Life & Permanent IPM.I has
suspended the sale of its life insurance arm and the Irish
government will likely have to put 1 billion euros into the
bancassurer to meet tough new capital requirements under an
EU-IMF bailout.
"The current very challenging market conditions are not
conducive to concluding a transaction of this size at this time
and in that context the process has been suspended," the group
said in a statement.
Canada Life, a unit of Canada's second-largest life insurer
Great-West Lifeco (GWO.TO), had been the lead candidate to buy
the business, which has an embedded value of around 1.6 billion
euros, a source told Reuters last week. [ID:nL5E7MI3U7]
Faced with a near 4 billion euros capital hole and heavily
reliant on emergency funding from the European Central Bank and
Ireland's central bank, the bancassurer had put the unit,
Ireland's largest life insurer and fund manager, up for sale
earlier this year.
Ireland's government has already poured 2.7 billion euros
into Irish Life & Permanent, which came under pressure when
Ireland's lenders were locked out of debt markets, creating a
huge funding strain for its residential mortgage book.
The state was relying on the sale of the life insurance
arm, which has over 32 billion euros in funds under management,
to avoid having to use more public funds to shore the group
up.
Irish banks had until July of this year to increase their
capital by 24 billion euros, most of it from state funds under
an EU-IMF bailout, but Irish Life was given extra time to meet
the requirement so a deal for its life business could be
agreed.
Finance Minister Michael Noonan had previously said he
hoped to have a sale sealed before the end of the year.
No one from the Department of Finance was immediately
available to comment on the shelving of the sale.
Irish Life & Permanent said it would continue the process of
separating its life business and banking arm, which is due to
be completed by the end of March 2012.
(Reporting by Carmel Crimmins, editing by Bernard Orr)