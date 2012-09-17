版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 9月 17日 星期一 20:30 BJT

BRIEF-IRIS Int'l jumps in premarket; to be acquired by Danaher Corp

NEW YORK, Sept 17 Iris International Inc: * Iris International jumps 44.6 percent premarket; to be acquired by Danaher

Corp for about $338 million

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐