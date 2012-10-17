Gold miner IRL gets green light for Argentina project

LIMA Oct 17 Gold miner Minera IRL Ltd has secured government permits to build its Don Nicolas pit mine in Argentina and is now seeking financing to get the $57 million project up and running next year, the company said on Wednesday.

Lima-based IRL said its environmental impact study was approved by provincial officials in just five months, a short timeframe in Argentina, where investors have complained about government red tape.

The company said authorities in Santa Cruz province also granted construction and development permits for Don Nicolas. The mine will have an initial life of 3.6 years and should produce an average of 52,400 ounces of gold and 56,000 ounces of silver per year.

Don Nicolas will become IRL's second working mine when operations get under way at the end of 2013. IRL's Corihuarmi mine in central Peru produced 33,255 ounces of gold in 2011, and the company has said it expects its Ollachea project in southern Peru to start production in 2015 and yield 1.1 million ounces of gold over 10 years.

The company has said its new mines could turn it into a mid-tier gold producer, with overall annual output of 150,000 to 200,000 ounces a year.

IRL made waves in the industry earlier this year when it decided to give a small Peruvian community a 5 percent stake in its Ollachea mine, a strategy designed to avoid the kind of disputes over natural resources that are rife in the fast-growing Andean country.