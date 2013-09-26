Gold miner IRL gets green light for Peru project

LIMA, Sept 26 Peru approved the environmental
and social impact study for IRL's
$180 million Ollachea gold mine, allowing construction to start
on the project next year, the firm said on Thursday.
The mine, in Peru's southern Puno region, will likely start
production in 2015 with output of more than 920,000 ounces of
gold over the first nine years, the firm said in a press
release.
Lima-based precious metals miner IRL said it expects to get
construction permits in the first quarter of 2014, and will
likely wrap up financing negotiations by the end of this year.
The firm said last year it won backing from local
communities through an agreement that includes giving a town a
small stake in Ollachea.
IRL now produces gold from its Corihuarmi mine in Peru.
The company's announcement comes a day after Canadian miner
Bear Creek Mining Corp said it secured environmental
approvals from the Peruvian government for its Corani silver
project.
The administration of President Ollanta Humala has pledged
to cut red tape and speed up approvals for mining firms as weak
mineral exports have slowed economic growth in the Andean
country more than expected this year.
Peru is the world's sixth biggest gold producer.
Last month IRL secured financing for its Don Nicolas project
in Argentina, and the mine is expected to produce an average of
52,400 ounces of gold and 56,000 ounces of silver per year.
IRL has said it aims to use its new mines to become a
mid-tier gold producer with annual output of 150,000 to 200,000
ounces.