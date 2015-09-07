Local activists occupy Minera IRL's gold mine in Peru, shares slide

LIMA, Sept 7 Community protesters halted operations at Minera IRL Ltd's Corihuarmi gold mine in the Peruvian Andes after taking over key installations over the weekend, the company said Monday.

The miner's London shares dropped 10 percent after the announcement.

IRL did not specify in a statement what protesters were demanding. Company officials planned to meet with representatives of the town of Atcas on Monday to negotiate a solution.

IRL produced 23,321 ounces of gold from Corihuarmi last year.

The miner has also been struggling with community relations near its Ollachea exploration gold project in southern Peru.

Locals there withdrew their support for Ollachea last month after management changes triggered fears the company would not follow through with commitments to provide benefits to nearby communities.

