版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 3月 12日 星期二 04:42 BJT

BRIEF-IRobot shares up 9.9 pct after the bell after outlook

NEW YORK, March 11 iRobot Corp : * Shares were up 9.9 percent after the bell after outlook.

