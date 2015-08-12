iRobot's robotic lawn mower gets U.S. regulatory approval

| WASHINGTON
WASHINGTON Aug 12 The future of free-wheeling
automated yard work took a step closer to American consumers on
Wednesday after U.S. regulators gave robot maker iRobot Corp Inc
technical clearance to make and sell a robotic lawn
mower.
The Bedford, Massachusetts-based company, known for its
robot vacuum cleaner Roomba, has designed a robot lawn mower
that would wirelessly connect with stakes in the ground
operating as signal beacons, rising above the ground by as much
as 24 inches (61 cm).
Automated grass-mowers have spread across Europe in recent
years. In the United States, iRobot told the FCC its competitors
only offer hands-free mowers that require underground fences or
other elaborate setups.
IRobot's stake design, however, required a waiver from the
Federal Communications Commission to make sure that
transmissions between its machines and the antennas wouldn't
interfere with other devices using the same frequencies.
The FCC usually prohibits the operation of "fixed outdoor
infrastructure" transmitting low-power radio signal without a
license, and iRobot's lawn mower beacons fell in that category.
The National Radio Astronomy Observatory had fought iRobot's
waiver request, saying the lawn mowers would interfere with its
telescopes. But the regulators waived the rules for iRobot,
saying its beacon design should be safe with the promised
limitations on height, signal strength and use in residential
areas.
"The FCC's assessment agrees with our analysis that the
technology will not have a negative impact on radio astronomy,"
iRobot's spokesman said in a statement welcoming the FCC's move.
"The FCC's decision will allow iRobot to continue exploring
the viability of wideband, alongside other technologies, as part
of a long-term product exploration effort in the lawn mowing
category."
(Reporting by Alina Selyukh; Editing by Alan Crosby)