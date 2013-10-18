U.S. health regulator approves Iroko's pain drug

UPDATE 1-Porsche-Piech clan to stay out of VW management - Porsche chairman
* Comments come after Ferdinand Piech sells Porsche SE stake (Adds further comments from full interview)
Oct 18 Privately held Iroko Pharmaceuticals Inc said the U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved its capsules to treat mild to moderate acute pain in adults.
The drug, Zorvolex, is approved at a dosage strength that is 20 percent lower than currently available treatments, the company said in a statement.
The current available treatments have higher dosages increasing the risk of serious adverse events including strokes, gastrointestinal ulcers and acute renal failures, the company said.
The drug comes under the category of nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAID), which are medicines that relieve pain including swelling, stiffness and inflammation.
A late-stage study of the drug showed that patients showed significant pain relief compared with patients on a placebo.
Iroko had filed for an initial public offering of $145 million in June 2013 but withdrew its plans, saying that the timing of the offering might not be in its best interests.
* Comments come after Ferdinand Piech sells Porsche SE stake (Adds further comments from full interview)
VALLETTA, April 8 European Union states should continue reforming corporate rules to tackle tax avoidance, EU tax commissioner Pierre Moscovici told finance ministers on Saturday, as some smaller nations urged slower reform to avoid scaring away big corporations.
RIYADH, April 8 Saudi Arabia announced plans on Saturday to build a 334 sq km "entertainment city" south of the capital Riyadh, to feature sports, cultural and recreational facilities including a safari and a Six Flags theme park.