GFI launches onscreen iron ore swaps trading

* Cleared iron ore swaps trading hits record in July

* Large market size attracts more participants

LONDON Aug 23 New York-based brokerage GFI launched iron ore swaps trading on its electronic platform Energy Match Europe, it said in a statement on Tuesday.

Liquidity in the iron ore derivatives market has increased significantly in the last few months, as a growing number of participants entered this sector attracted by the large market size and potentially high returns.

"The addition of iron ore to GFI's trading screen will further increase the transparency to the market of the growing liquidity in the iron ore swaps forward curve," said John Wright, head of brokerage GFI's London iron ore and steel derivatives desk.

A number of iron ore swaps settled against the TSI index .IO62-CNI=SI has already traded on GFI's electronic trading platform for energy and commodities since launch last Wednesday, Wright said.

Trading of iron ore swaps started in 2008 but began to gain more traction in 2010, when miners dumped a decades-old annual price benchmark system and moved to pricing in the shorter term.

The volume of iron ore swaps cleared reached a record annualised level of almost 50 million tonnes last month, and although it is still small compared with a physical market of about 1 billion tonnes a year of sea-borne material, it is growing very quickly.

GFI started its iron ore desk in July 2009 and more recently started to offer steel derivatives.

(Reporting by Silvia Antonioli; editing by Keiron Henderson)