版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 3月 10日 星期四 07:07 BJT

CORRECTED-BRIEF-Iron Mountain announces proposed undertaking with ACCC about Recall deal

(Corrects spelling of Recall in headline)

March 9 March 9 Iron Mountain Inc : * Announces proposed undertaking with ACCC in connection with Recall transaction * Says ACCC begin limited market testing of proposed divestment * Says company continues to expect transaction to close in second quarter of

2016 * Says continues to expect the transaction to result in meaningful synergies

and accretion * Source text for Eikon * Further company coverage

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐