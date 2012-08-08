版本:
New Issue - Iron Mountain sells $1 bln in notes

Aug 8 Iron Mountain Inc on Tuesday sold
$1 billion of senior subordinated notes, said IFR, a Thomson
Reuters service.
    The size of the deal was increased from $950 million. 
    Morgan Stanley, JP Morgan, Bank of America Merrill Lynch,
RBS, Scotia and Barclays Capital were the joint bookrunning
managers for the sale.

BORROWER: IRON MOUNTAIN

AMT $1 BLN      COUPON 5.75 PCT    MATURITY    08/15/2024   
TYPE SR NTS     ISS PRICE 100      FIRST PAY   02/15/2013 
MOODY'S B1      YIELD 5.75 PCT     SETTLEMENT  08/20/2012   
S&P B-PLUS      SPREAD 390 BPS     PAY FREQ    SEMI-ANNUAL
FITCH N/A        MORE THAN TREAS   MAKE-WHOLE CALL 50 BPS

