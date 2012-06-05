UPDATE 1-Iron Mountain to convert to REIT

June 5 Document storage company Iron Mountain
Inc said it would convert to a real estate investment
trust, almost a year after hedge fund group Elliott Management
nudged the company's management for the conversion.
Iron Mountain expects to take a charge of about $325 million
to $425 million in one-time costs to support the conversion
process.
The company, which rents out storage space to customers,
said the conversion would have virtually no impact on its
customers.
Elliott last year cited the management's practice of
reinvesting a bulk of the profits for expansion with
"minimal-to-negative returns" as one of the reasons for the
action.
Iron Mountain also increased its quarterly dividend
payments. The next dividend of 27 cents per share is payable on
July 13, 2012 to stockholders of record on June 22, 2012.
Shares of Iron Mountain rose to $32.69 in after-market
trading. They closed at $28.40 on the New York Stock Exchange on
Tuesday.