Rise in CME iron ore volume heats competition with Asia bourses

* Volume in CME iron ore futures triples in H1
* Funds lured by incentive fee cuts, lower margins
* Singapore, Dalian exchanges still dominant
By Maytaal Angel and Eric Onstad
LONDON, July 30 Rising volumes in U.S.-based
iron ore contracts are starting to create a credible alternative
to trading in Asia for the raw material to make steel, industry
sources said.
While iron ore prices rallied and then tumbled to record
lows in recent years, trading volumes on Asian exchanges have
soared, while those in Europe and the United States struggled.
Miners and industrial consumers in Asia piled in to lock in
prices, while speculators take advantage of volatility, with big
Western steel producers largely shunning the contracts.
Iron ore derivatives traded on the Singapore Exchange (SGX)
have roughly doubled in volume each year since their launch in
2009 and are expected to reach about a billion tonnes this year.
But rising activity in iron ore on the Chicago-based CME
Group Inc, the world's largest futures exchange
operator, is starting to attract attention.
"I've been asked by a few people to trade iron ore on the
CME and I was worried because of liquidity, but now that volumes
have increased I'll consider it," said Antonio Novi, director at
Levmet, a metals trader that also provides hedging services to
industrial companies.
Volume on the CME's 62 percent iron ore futures contract
(TIO) has more than tripled in the first half to 55,849 lots
compared with the same period last year.
The last few months have been especially strong, with June
volume at 12,906 lots, a rise of more than tenfold over the same
month in 2014.
The jump in U.S. iron ore trading comes from a low base,
however, which still leaves the SGX and China's Dalian bourse as
dominant players in the commodity.
"The rising volumes on CME is good for the market because it
means more competition, which lowers the overall transaction
costs and improves further the overall service to the trading
and investment community," said Georgi Slavov, head of research
at broker Marex Spectron.
"In turn, this normally attracts even more big players."
Established Asian players are not complacent. SGX,
which clears more than 90 percent of globally traded iron ore
swaps, plans to add two more low-grade iron ore derivatives
early next year.
In June, tonnage traded in SGX iron ore futures was 42.07
million tonnes and in swaps was 15.46 million compared with CME
iron ore futures at 6.45 million tonnes.
The CME's success in increasing volumes is at least partly
due to an incentive programme, which was launched in December.
"My understanding is it's cheaper to trade on CME versus SGX
and the incentive plans are more attractive," said Jean-Luc
Fiorenzoni, founding partner at Commos Consulting, which trains
and advises firms on how to manage commodities risk.
(Reporting by Eric Onstad; editing by Susan Thomas)