UPDATE 1-Vale says huge iron ore expansion needed globally to replace old mines

* Aims to maximise output even when supply becomes more
balanced
* In talks with Japan, South Korea for Valemax access
* Confident on China's economic growth outlook
By David Stanway and Ruby Lian
BEIJING, Feb 28 A huge expansion of global
iron ore output is needed as older mines become depleted, a
senior executive of Brazilian miner Vale SA said,
adding that the company's medium-term strategy was to maximise
production at its mines.
Luiz Meriz, president of Vale Minerals China, also told at
an industry conference in Beijing on Tuesday that the company
was in talks with countries around the world, including Japan
and South Korea, to dock its fleet of Valemax giant ore
carriers, which range from 380,000-400,000 tonnes in size.
"Our strategy is to continue maximising output even when
supply becomes more balanced in future," Meriz said.
Meriz said Vale had invested $15.1 billion between 2010-2011
to boost production and to raise operational efficiency. It is
looking to its Valemax vessels to better compete with Australian
rivals Rio Tinto Ltd and BHP Billiton Ltd
.
"We're in discussions with ports around the world, including
China ... and so far there has been positive dialogue," he said,
adding that the acceptance of vessels was a technical issue.
He said three main technical issues were the depth of access
channels, the strength of terminals, and the maneuverability of
the vessels when docking.
Vale's efforts to ship iron ore to China -- its largest
customer -- using the giant ships hit a wall after Beijing
slapped a 350,000-deadweight-tonne limit on vessels to dock,
citing safety issues and a protracted slump in its shipping
industry.
With Beijing's ports closed to Valemax vessels, the Rio de
Janeiro-based miner will have to rely on costlier trans-shipment
hubs in the Philippines and Malaysia to ensure its mega-ships,
each costing about $110 million, remain employed.
Vale also said it was confident about China's growth this
year and saw economic growth exceeding the government's average
annual target of 7 percent in 2011-2015.
Vale reported a 21 percent fall in fourth-quarter net
income, hit by higher costs and weaker iron ore prices that
analysts say could keep earnings under pressure this year.