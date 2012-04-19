CORRECTED-WRAPUP 1-Drops in iron ore output by majors help prop up price

* Weather-related disruptions may be behind iron ore's price
resilience
* Quarterly drop comes as competition in bulk commodities
heats up
* BHP says sees impact of coal dispute significant in
quarters to come
By James Regan
SYDNEY, April 18 Global miners BHP Billiton
, Vale and Rio Tinto all posted
sharp drops in quarterly iron ore production due to bad weather,
a factor that has helped support iron ore prices at relatively
high levels despite signs of a softening market.
The falls in output come as competition heats up in global
bulk commodities markets due to demand from China for imported
industrial raw materials finally showing signs of waning after
years of double-digit growth.
At $149.20 a tonne, iron ore prices are 22
percent below last year's highs.
BHP, Vale and Rio Tinto -- together
controlling 70 percent of the world's seaborne iron ore market
-- are counting on their super-sized operations to provide
economies of scale and an edge over small competitors when
demand softens. The more each miner can dig up the lower the
costs and greater the ability to ride out a downturn.
Smaller miners operating in Australia, including Fortescue
Metals Group and Atlas Iron, are also expected
to unveil weather-related disruptions to production runs in the
last quarter. BC Iron, however, said it was able to
maintain production without any major disruptions to its
operations over the quarter.
"We have had an underweight position in the resources sector
for several months now on our expectations for a slower rate of
global growth in 2012 than in 2011 and our scepticism over the
current level of commodity prices," said Ben Lyons, an analyst
at ATI Asset Management, which manages A$500 million.
BHP said on Wednesday its iron ore output fell 8 percent,
while data from Vale showed production down 15 percent. Rio
Tinto reported a 10 percent fall on Tuesday.
Iron ore miners have been huge beneficiaries of China's
rapid growth and urbanization in recent years. Last month BHP
said it saw signs growth in iron ore demand in China was
"flattening", triggering falls in global equity markets and
commodity linked currencies such as the Australian dollar
.
CHINA DEMAND
China's economy grew at its weakest pace in nearly three
years in the first quarter, with the annual rate of expansion
slowing more than expected to 8.1 percent from 8.9 percent in
the previous three months.
Moderating growth could curb China's appetite for iron ore.
Imports for the first quarter were up 6 percent at 187.6 million
tonnes, versus a 14.4 percent increase in the same period last
year, based on preliminary data from China's customs bureau.
In Australia, heavy rain and two early-season cyclones that
drenched Rio Tinto and BHP iron ore pits early in the last
quarter combined with high sea swells generated by Cyclone Lua
in late March at the key export terminal ports of Dampier, Cape
Lambert and Port Hedland to curb mining and delay ship loadings.
BHP's iron ore output totalled 37.9 million tonnes, down
from 41.1 million tonnes in the December quarter. Rio's share of
production from mines it owns outright and in joint ventures
dropped to 45.6 million tonnes in the quarter versus 51.2
million tonnes in the previous quarter.
Vale's first-quarter iron ore production was 70 million
tonnes versus 82.9 million tonnes in the fourth quarter.
Brazil's southeastern iron belt was also hit hard by heavy
rain blamed for at least 34 deaths. As in Australia's western
iron ore region, heavy rains are common in the region between
January and March.
INDUSTRIAL ACTION
BHP also faced weaker production from its collieries in
Australia's Bowen Basin supplying steel-making coal, which were
constrained by a campaign of industrial action by roughly a
third of the workforce, coupled with the impact of heavy rain on
mining and shipping.
"The extent to which industrial action will continue to
affect production, sales and unit costs is difficult to predict,
however with inventories now severely depleted, the impact on
future quarters may be significant," BHP said.
Unions have been staging rolling work stoppages at six
mines since June 2011, demanding greater representation and
improved working conditions.
BHP earlier this month declared force majeure on deliveries
from the mines, which are owned in partnership with Japanese
trading house Mitsubishi Corp
Force majeure is a legal clause relieving companies of
immediate supply obligations due to circumstances beyond their
control.
In total, mines operated under the partnership have an
output capacity of more than 58 million tonnes a year,
representing about a fifth of annual global trade in
metallurgical, or coking coal.
Coking coal prices have recoiled to around $206 a tonne for
deliveries in the current quarter from $235 in the March 2012
quarter and $315 in the third quarter of 2011.
Still, prices are more than twice as high as estimated
production costs at the mines of around $80 per tonne, according
to analysts.
Copper production rose 3 percent from a year ago to 281,400
tonnes in the March quarter, which included 87,700 tonnes of
mined copper and 47,400 tonnes of copper cathode from the
Escondida mine in Chile, the world's largest copper mine, BHP
Billiton said.
Only Chile's Codeclo mines more copper.
CLSA analyst Hayden Bairstow said BHP's iron ore yield for
the quarter was slightly above his forecast.
"So comparatively, better (than Rio)," he said.