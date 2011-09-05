Global iron ore derivatives trade tops $1 bln in August - TSI

SHANGHAI, Sept 5 The volume of iron ore
financial derivatives cleared against The Steel Index (TSI) hit
a fresh record of more than 6.6 million tonnes in August,
topping $1 billion in a single month for the first time, TSI
said on Monday.
The derivatives of the key steelmaking raw material,
including swaps and options, have attracted growing interest
from industry players to investment banks to trade the commodity
in a move to hedge wider risk from the 1-billion-tonne seaborne
iron ore market.
The bulk of the swaps contracts were cleared by the
Singapore Exchange, which processed 8,554 lots, or 4.3 million
tonnes in August, up 11 percent from the previous record of 4
million tonnes set last month, TSI said in an emailed statement.
In addition, the CME Group cleared a combined more
than 2 million tonnes of iron ore derivatives based on TSI in
August, with options taking 1.5 million tonnes.
Other bourses adopting TSI as a price reference in
derivatives include LCH.Clearnet in London, Norway's NOS
Clearing and the Indian Commodity Exchange.
The Steel Index for 62-percent Fe grade .IO62-CNI=SI rose
40 cents to $180.8 a tonne last Friday, its highest since May 5.
TSI's reference price for 62-percent grade iron ore fines
averaged $177.45 a tonne delivered in August, up 2.6 percent
from July.
TSI competes with two major indexes, the Metal Bulletin Iron
Ore Index .IO62-CNO=MB and Platts Iron Ore Index
IODBZ00-PLT.
Global miners such as Vale and Rio Tinto
have used the three key indexes to fix contract prices
with their clients after ditching the annual benchmark
negotiation since last year.
(Reporting by Ruby Lian and Jacqueline Wong)