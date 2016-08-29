UPDATE 1-Ritchie Bros to buy U.S. e-commerce site IronPlanet for $758 mln

(Adds details of Caterpillar Partnership)
Aug 29 Canadian industrial auctioneer Ritchie
Bros Auctioneers Inc said it will buy IronPlanet, a
privately held U.S. e-commerce site for used equipment, for
about $758.5 million, as it looks to diversify its portfolio.
Burnaby, Vancouver-based Ritchie, which focuses on the sale
of heavy machinery, will fund the transaction with a combination
of cash and new debt.
IronPlanet, backed by Caterpillar Inc, allows users
to place bids online or on-site, or buy at a fixed price. It
offers a multi-channel platform for the sale of assets.
Ritchie Bros also announced a deal to partner with
Caterpillar for live onsite and online auctions of Caterpillar's
used equipment. The deal will replace and expand on existing
agreements between Caterpillar, its dealers and Ironplanet.
The partnership will be effective upon the closing of the
IronPlanet acquisition, which is expected by the first half of
2017.
Goldman, Sachs & Co. is serving as financial adviser to
Ritchie, while Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom LLP and
Dechert LLP are serving as its legal advisers. J.P. Morgan
Securities LLC is serving as financial adviser to IronPlanet and
Orrick, Herrington & Sutcliffe LLP is serving as its legal
adviser.
