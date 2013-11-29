Irving Oil adding 40,000 bpd crude-by-rail Alberta loading capacity

BRIEF-Wesdome says Q1 2017 gold production of 15,162 ounces
* Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd - Q1 2017 gold production of 15,162 ounces
LAKE LOUISE, Alberta Nov 29 Canadian refining company Irving Oil is adding 40,000 barrels per day of rail loading capacity for heavy crude in Alberta, in conjunction with partners Kinder Morgan Energy Partners LP and midstream company Key era Corp <KEY .TO>, Irving Chief Executive Officer Paul Browning said on Friday.
Speaking at a conference in Lake Louise, Alberta, Browning said Irving had also put in place 145,000 bpd of rail off-loading capacity at its St. John, New Brunswick, refinery over the last two years.
* ClubCorp reports twelfth consecutive quarter of growth, announces acquisition of Oakhurst Golf and Country Club and "the collective" a new club concept
