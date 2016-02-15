Colombia's ISA to offer $117 mln in local bonds

BRIEF-Roche Holding AG says Troponin T test cleared by FDA
* has received 510(k) clearance for its elecsys Troponin T Gen 5 STAT blood test for patients with a suspected heart attack Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BOGOTA Feb 15 Colombian electricity company ISA , will offer up to 400 billion pesos ($117.3 million) in local bonds beginning on Tuesday, as part of its larger 3.5 trillion in planned issues, the company said in a public sale announcement on Monday.
The debt, maturing in 8, 12 and 25 years, will finance the company's investments.
ISA is majority-owned by the Colombian government and operates in Colombia, Brazil, Chile, Bolivia, Peru, Ecuador, Argentina and Central America.
($1 = 3,409.82 Colombian pesos) (Reporting by Nelson Bocanegra; Writing by Julia Symmes Cobb; Editing by Diane Craft)
(Adds background, table, graphics link) NEW YORK, Jan 19 Interest rates on U.S. 30-year fixed-rate mortgages declined for the third straight week to their lowest since early December, mortgage finance agency Freddie Mac said on Thursday. Mortgage rates have fallen in step with lower U.S. Treasury yields as investors have reduced their bets on rising inflation and interest rates while they await details on tax cuts, trade, infrastructure spending and looser regulations from
* UCB files Briviact (brivaracetam) CV in the US as monotherapy treatment for adult epilepsy patients with partial-onset seizures Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)