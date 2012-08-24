Kinder Morgan's Southern Natural Gas monitors storm Isaac

NEW YORK Aug 24 Kinder Morgan's
Southern Natural Gas Co on Friday said it was monitoring
Tropical Storm Isaac as it made its way toward supply areas in
the southeastern Gulf of Mexico.
Isaac is expected to become a hurricane in the U.S. Gulf
early next week.
The company said in a website posting that the impact on its
system was not yet certain. However, it said when tropical
activity occurs in its supply area, system updates -- including
any receipt points where supply has been disrupted, capacity
constraints, and Operational Flow Orders (OFOs) -- would be
provided on its online system.
The 7,600-mile Southern Natural Gas system is made up of
pipelines extending from supply basins in Texas, Louisiana,
Mississippi, Alabama and the Gulf of Mexico to market areas in
Louisiana, Mississippi, Alabama, Florida, Georgia, South
Carolina and Tennessee.
The system is also connected to Southern LNG's Elba Island
liquefied natural gas terminal near Savannah, Georgia.