Xcel Brands buys Isaac Mizrahi brand

Disney hikes some US park ticket prices up to 4.9 pct
LOS ANGELES, Feb 11 Walt Disney Co is raising the admission price for its U.S. theme parks by as much as $5 for some single-day tickets starting on Sunday.
Sept 30 Xcel Brands Inc has bought Isaac Mizrahi's company in a deal worth up to $64.2 million for the fashion designer.
Xcel, a brand licensing and management company, is buying Mizrahi's IM Ready-Made LLC company for $31.5 million. About 44 percent of the purchase price will be in Xcel common stock.
Mizrahi stands to make another $32.7 million in cash or stock if his brand generates enough royalties over the next four years.
Mizrahi, whose company was founded in 1987, launched a popular line of women's clothing and accessories for discount chain Target Corp (TGT.N) in 2003. The line was ended in 2008.
He currently serves as the creative director for the Liz Claiborne New York line, which is sold at Liberty Media's LINTA.O QVC shopping channel. (Reporting by Phil Wahba in New York; editing by John Wallace)
HAMBURG/BERLIN, Feb 11 Ex-Volkswagen Chairman Ferdinand Piech, who resigned after a showdown with former chief executive Martin Winterkorn, has refused to testify to German lawmakers investigating a possible government's role in the VW emissions scandal, according to his lawyer.
WASHINGTON, Feb 11 Nordstrom's sales of first daughter Ivanka Trump's line of clothing and shoes fell by nearly one-third in the past fiscal year, with sharp drops in sales weeks before the election, the Wall Street Journal reported on Saturday.