ISE files application for third U.S. options exchange

Sept 29 International Securities Exchange Holdings, a U.S. equity options exchange operator, said on Monday it plans to open a third exchange in the first half of 2015 as it tries to attract more trading volume in an already crowded marketplace.

The New York-based unit of Deutsche Boerse AG said it filed an application with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission to launch a new exchange called ISE Mercury, which would be in addition to its two other trading platforms, ISE and ISE Gemini, which trade equity options.

Having more than one exchange allows market operators to offer different pricing and market structures.

Mercury would be the thirteenth U.S. options exchange.

BATS Global Markets has said it is considering opening another options exchange, its second, in 2015, but has not yet filed with the SEC.

Some traders have complained there is little difference between the various options exchanges, adding that the glut just adds to the complexity of the market.

In September 2013, the SEC ordered the heads of the exchanges to take specific steps to make the cash equities and options markets more sound, including unifying rules around erroneous options trades. The filing of proposed rules by the 12 exchanges is expected within weeks.

Other options exchange operators include CBOE Holdings Inc ; Nasdaq OMX Group Inc ; NYSE, owned by Intercontinental Exchange Inc ; BOX Options Exchange, owned by TMX Group Ltd ; and Miami International Holdings Inc.

ISE said it would make details of the new exchange's market structure, fee schedule and products available at a later date. (Reporting by John McCrank in New York; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)