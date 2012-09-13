BlackRock launches "frontier market" fund with global reach

* New ETF costs 0.79 percent
* Analyst says this is the first "real global frontier ETF"
By Jessica Toonkel
NEW YORK, Sept 13 BlackRock Inc has
introduced an exchange-traded fund that invests in "frontier
markets", or small countries that do not qualify yet as emerging
markets.
Similar funds already exist but BlackRock's iShares MSCI
Frontier 100 Index Fund may be the first to offer a truly
global portfolio, according to one analyst.
The iShares fund invests in frontier market securities that
are screened for liquidity and tracks the MSCI Frontier Markets
100 Index, according to a company statement issued on Thursday.
Currently the index includes markets such as Croatia, Argentina,
Nigeria, Vietnam and the United Arab Emirates.
There are only four other frontier markets ETFs available in
the United States. The $17 million PowerShares MENA Frontier
Countries ETF, the $13 million WisdomTree Middle East
Dividend ETF and the $11 million Market Vectors Gulf
States ETF, are limited to investing in the Middle East
and Africa, according to IndexUniverse LLC.
The fourth ETF, the $142 million Guggenheim Frontier Markets
ETF, has much broader exposure with some overlap into
emerging markets. The vast majority of its exposure is Chile,
Columbia and Peru, according to the firm. The fund tracks the
BNY Mellon New Frontier DR Index.
"You aren't getting a lot of frontier with your frontier
fund with FRN," said Dave Nadig, director of research at
IndexUniverse.
With its new frontier markets ETF, iShares is providing
investors with the ability to invest in the first "real global
frontier ETF," Nadig said.
This could be particularly attractive for investors who are
looking to invest beyond emerging markets because as more
emerging markets companies have begun expanding internationally,
they have started to perform more like developed markets, he
said.
The iShares ETF costs a bit more than its peers at 0.79
percent, compared to the Guggenheim ETF, which costs 0.70
percent.
The new ETF may be particularly attractive to managers
overseeing model ETF portfolios, a growing market in the ETF
space which BlackRock is targeting.
BlackRock projects the ETF model portfolio market, now at
around $46 billion, will climb to $120 billion by 2016.
"If you are a manager running a model portfolio, you want
these kinds of ETFs as building blocks that are different from
the rest of your portfolio," he said.