UK ETF price war heats up with BlackRock FTSE 100 fee cut

LONDON, March 10 BlackRock, the world's largest
asset manager, on Tuesday slashed the cost of investing in
Britain's oldest FTSE 100 exchange-traded fund,
ratcheting up the pressure on rival providers such as Vanguard.
BlackRock said it would now charge 7 pence a year per 100
pounds invested to invest in an ETF that pays out dividend
income, down from 40 pence previously, to make it the cheapest
such tracker on the market. Both Vanguard and Deutsche Bank
charge 9 pence, it said.
The iShares FTSE 100 UCITS ETF (Dist) fund was the
first to launch on the London Stock Exchange in 2000 and
currently holds 3.8 billion pounds ($5.74 billion) of assets
under management.
BlackRock, which has more than $1 trillion in AuM globally,
said it would also cut to the same level the cost of its FTSE
100 ETF which reinvests dividend income.
ETFs are equity instruments that allow an investor to trade
a range of assets, from a basket of stocks to government debt.
As the fund value tracks the value of its contents, it is
cheaper than an actively managed fund.
"We believe ETFs have an important role to play post the
Retail Distribution Review and want to confirm our commitment to
our clients in this market," said Fergus Slinger, head of UK
sales at iShares.
By introducing RDR in 2012, the British regulator removed an
incentive for the country's many independent financial advisors
to funnel retail investor cash to commission-paying active funds
rather than the cheaper ETFs.
Demand for ETFs has grown since, fuelled by the government's
decision last year to increase the amount of money investors can
save tax-free, and could get another fillip when new pension
investment freedoms go live in April.
