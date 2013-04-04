版本:
BRIEF-IShares MSCI Japan Index Fund up on BOJ's bold monetary easing steps

NEW YORK, April 4 Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund : * Up 3.9 percent on BOJ's bold monetary easing steps * U.S-listed shares of Toyota Motor up 3.6 percent in premarket trade * U.S.-listed shares of Sony Corp up 1.9 percent in premarket trade * U.S.-listed shares of Honda Motor co up 3.5 percent in premarket

trade

