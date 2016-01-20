UPDATE 1-FireEye buys cyber intelligence firm iSight Partners for $200 mln

(Adds analyst comment on stock jump and M&A data)
By Jim Finkle and Heather Somerville
Jan 20 FireEye Inc said on Wednesday it
paid $200 million to buy privately held iSight Partners in a
move to boost its cyber intelligence offerings for governments
and businesses as the sector consolidates.
The deal brings together two of the world's most prominent
cyber firms: FireEye's Mandiant forensics unit is a leader in
helping companies investigate cyber attacks, while iSight has
uncovered major cyber campaigns from Iran, Russia and other
nations.
It follows a steep decline in valuations of public and
private cyber security firms, which some investors consider too
richly valued after a series of high-profile cyber attacks on
the U.S. government, Sony Corp and Target Corp
spurred interest in the sector.
Many private tech companies in other sectors have also seen
steep drops in valuation in recent months.
The iSight deal, which closed Jan. 14, calls for paying
another $75 million in cash and stock to iSight shareholders if
the business meets certain sales targets through mid-2018.
Even then, the total of $275 million would be less than a
third of the $1 billion valuation that iSight Chief Executive
John Watters said last year he was hoping to get in a potential
2016 initial public offering.
ISight has 250 experts in 17 countries tracking about 16,000
adversaries, or about 20 times the number currently followed by
FireEye. In 2015, it had about $50 million in billings, an
indicator of future sales based on signed subscriptions,
according to FireEye.
Both companies already have significant government
businesses, but FireEye is stronger in the corporate market and
said it hopes to distribute new intelligence products to those
customers.
Watters said in August he hoped to raise another $100
million in financing during 2015 and then take iSight public in
late 2016 at a valuation of at least $1 billion.
Watters told Reuters in an interview that he decided to sell
after the market for funding became more difficult.
"Investors are more discerning," Watters said. "I thought
our ability to execute alone was risky and would not give us the
full leverage of what we could achieve through a merger."
FireEye shares have been among the biggest victims of
reduced hopes for cyber firms, tumbling 67 percent in the past
six months. The PureFunds ISE CyberSecurity ETF fell 27
percent and the Nasdaq Composite Index dropped 14
percent during the same period.
FireEye Chief Executive Dave DeWalt declined to say whether
the firm had been approached by potential buyers, but did not
rule one out.
"My job is to run the company as best I can and to create
the best shareholder value," he said. "If big companies come
along to acquire us and they give us a great payout, you've got
to consider it."
Venture investors said that record M&A activity for the
sector should continue to accelerate thanks to lower valuations
and start-ups struggling to get additional private funding.
"Companies are taken out before they want to get taken out,"
said Sean Cunningham, managing director with Trident Capital
Cybersecurity.
In the first three quarters of 2015, security firms signed
some 211 M&A deals, more than the 192 record number of deals for
all of 2014, according to AGC Partners.
FireEye also released preliminary fourth-quarter results,
saying it expects to report quarterly revenue of $184 million to
$185 million, compared with the average forecast of $186.9
million according to data from Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
It also projected fourth-quarter billings of $257 million to
$258 million, at the high end of its previous forecast of $240
to $260 million.
The better-than-expected earnings pushed FireEye's shares up
more than 5 percent in after-hours trading, the stock at one
point reaching $16.30, a $1.43 climb from the closing price.
"There were death-like expectations going into this
quarter," said Daniel Ives, FBR Capital Markets analyst. "This
gave the Street something to hang their hat on."
