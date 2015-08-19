Cyber intel firm iSight plans funding round ahead of 2016 IPO

| BOSTON
BOSTON Aug 19 Cybersecurity intelligence firm
iSight Partners is looking to raise $100 million or more this
year as it prepares for an initial public offering as early as
the end of 2016, the company's chief executive told Reuters.
The company, which has garnered attention for research on
cyber threats including high-profile Russian and Iranian
espionage campaigns, hopes to sell debt or equity in the fourth
quarter of this year, CEO John Watters said in a phone interview
on Wednesday. The money will be used to fund product development
and international expansion, he said.
Watters is preparing to raise the money at a time of
unprecedented investor interest in cybersecurity firms.
Financial analysts expect the industry's growth rate to
accelerate following a rash of high-profile cyber attacks in
recent years on businesses and governments, from Target Corp
and Sony to the U.S. government's Office of
Personnel Management and Internal Revenue Service.
Shares of Rapid7 Inc have risen more than 50 percent
since its IPO a month ago, giving the unprofitable security
software maker a market value of more than $900 million.
ISight, whose customers include the U.S. Department of
Homeland Security and Blackstone, could select IPO bankers as
early as the first quarter of next year, Watters said.
He said that he would not take the company public at a
valuation of less than $1 billion. He added that he hopes to
complete the IPO in the fourth quarter of 2016, though timing
ultimately depends on market conditions.
ISight provides governments and businesses with
intelligence on the activities and capabilities of cyber
criminals, state-sponsored espionage groups, hacker activists
and other actors.
The company's bookings and revenue growth rates will exceed
50 percent this year, up from more than 40 percent in 2014, he
said.
Waters said he expects growth to accelerate again in 2016 as
the company partners with other security and technology
companies that will distribute the company's cyber intelligence
in a program dubbed "powered by the iSight platform."
He declined to identify any partners, though he said some
agreements have already signed and others are under discussion.
ISight, which has 310 employees, has raised $68 million to
date. That includes a $30 million Series C Round in January 2015
from Bessemer Venture Partners.
(Reporting by Jim Finkle in Boston; Editing by Steve Orlofsky)