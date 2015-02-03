版本:
2015年 2月 3日

Isis Pharma's diabetes drug successful in mid-stage study

Feb 3 Isis Pharmaceuticals Inc said its experimental diabetes drug was effective in reducing the body weight and blood sugar of patients with type 2 diabetes.

The drug was being tested against a placebo in a mid-stage study comprising 92 patients with type 2 diabetes and uncontrolled blood sugar despite treatment. (Reporting by Natalie Grover in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)
