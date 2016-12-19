Ionis Pharma's rare metabolic disorder drug succeeds key study

BRIEF-Moody's reaches settlement with U.S. DOJ, 21 states and district of Columbia
* Moody's reaches settlement with U.S. Department of justice, 21 U.S. states and district of Columbia
Dec 19 Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc said on Monday its metabolic disorder drug for severe hypertriglyceridemia, characterized by elevated levels of a type of fat in the blood, met the main goal in a late-stage study.
The drug, volanesorsen, brought about a statistically significant 71.2 percent mean reduction in triglycerides after 13 weeks of treatment, compared with 0.9 percent in those who got the placebo, the company said.
Patients in the trial had two rare metabolic disorders: familial chylomicronemia syndrome (FCS) and familial partial lipodystrophy (FPL). (Reporting by Akankshita Mukhopadhyay in Bengaluru; Editing by Martina D'Couto)
* Moody's reaches settlement with U.S. Department of justice, 21 U.S. states and district of Columbia
* As of 12/9/16, issued $3.2 million of refunds for "potentially unauthorized accounts that incurred fees and charges" for May 2011 - June 2015
* Sets quarterly dividend of $0.30per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: