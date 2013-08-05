Isis to stop developing rheumatoid arthritis drug

Aug 5 Isis Pharmaceuticals Inc said it
will stop developing its experimental rheumatoid arthritis (RA)
drug after a mid-stage trial showed the treatment failed to
significantly improve the disease symptoms when compared to a
placebo.
Patients treated with the drug, called ISIS-CRPRx, had some
improvements in symptoms of RA but they were not statistically
significant when compared to those of patients receiving a
placebo.
The treatment was developed using Isis's "antisense"
technology that helps a compound bind to a specific gene in
order to interrupt the production of disease-causing proteins.
The company already has regulatory approval for another drug
that uses the same technology to treat a rare genetic disorder
causing dangerously high levels of "bad" LDL (low-density
lipoprotein) cholesterol.
The drug, Kynamro, was approved by the FDA in January.
ISIS-CRPRx was aiming to treat RA by reducing the production
of C-reactive protein (CRP) -- whose levels are dramatically
elevated during inflammatory disorders.
The drug is also being tested in another mid-stage trial for
the treatment of atrial fibrillation - a heart rhythm disorder.
Data from the trial is expected in the first half of 2014, Isis
said in a statement on Monday, adding that it would continue to
test the drug in other diseases.
Isis shares closed at $29.23 on Friday on the Nasdaq.