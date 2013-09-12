Ex-Barclays team plans London-based Islamic asset manager

| Sept 12
Sept 12 A group of former Barclays
executives are launching a London-based asset management firm
that combines socially responsible and Islamic investment
principles, seeking to build crossover appeal among both
investor segments.
The firm, named Arabesque, is due to open to investors in
the first quarter of 2014 with a team led by 20-year veteran
Omar Selim, Barclays' former head of global markets for
institutional clients in Europe, the Middle East, Africa and
eastern Europe.
It will focus on value-based investment strategies, which
buy shares deemed to be trading at a discount to their
fundamental worth. Its methodology will use environmental,
social and corporate governance (ESG) criteria.
"Implementing ESG is not meant to patronise anyone, quite
the contrary - it is for performance, and extensive academic
research supports this," said the Egyptian-born Selim.
"Our objective is to make sustainable investment attractive
and available to all investors regardless of the economic and
cultural background."
The firm is applying for authorisation and regulation by
Britain's Financial Conduct Authority; it is establishing funds
in Luxembourg and the Cayman Islands and plans to offer managed
accounts as well.
"We will start with three globally diversified equity funds
and later expand to other asset classes such as fixed income and
real estate," said Andreas Feiner, former head of distribution
for Barclays Saudi Arabia.
An office in Frankfurt will handle research, advisory
activities and distribution while the firm plans to open an
office in the Gulf for additional research and client coverage.
The team includes Dominic Selwood, previously global head of
Islamic products at Barclays, as well as Alexander Kuppler,
former head of trading at DWS Investments, Deutsche Bank's
retail fund management arm, and Tarek Selim, who
headed the structured solutions team in Germany and Austria for
UBS. The firm aims to add a head of quantitative
research.
Arabesque will follow rules set by the Bahrain-based
Accounting and Auditing Organisation for Islamic Financial
Institutions as well as United Nations principles for
responsible investment, Selim said.