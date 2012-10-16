Islamic finance struggles toward mainstream in Azerbaijan

* Industry now operates in open after years of concealment
* Country's biggest bank developing Islamic business
* Azerbaijan could gain more access to funds from Gulf
* But government remains ambivalent for political reasons
* Legislative framework for industry still not introduced
By Lada Evgrashina and Margarita Antidze
BAKU/TBILISI, Oct 16 When a businessman in
Muslim-majority Azerbaijan wanted a bank loan that complied with
Islamic principles, until a few years ago he had to negotiate it
under the table.
The government's fear of political Islam forced banks to
conduct "guerrilla Islamic finance" in which sharia-compliant
deals were hidden under the appearance of conventional banking,
says Fuad Aliyev, a scholar at Johns Hopkins University's
Central Asia-Caucasus Institute in Washington DC.
Now several banks in Azerbaijan openly offer a limited range
of services based on Islamic principles including bans on
interest and pure monetary speculation. The country's largest
bank, majority-owned by the state, has opened an "Islamic
window" providing finance to small companies.
Yet the government of the former Soviet state has remained
reluctant to take a key step: creating a law to regulate the
industry, which could allow commercial banks to expand their
operations and issue sukuk or Islamic bonds.
Islamic finance was born in its modern form in the 1970s,
catering mainly to Muslims in the Gulf and southeast Asia. Over
the past decade its growth has accelerated as economies in those
regions have boomed.
Its slow, incomplete growth in Azerbaijan, where an
estimated 93 percent of the 9 million people are Muslim,
reflects fear that Islamic finance could encourage Islamist
politics, bankers and analysts say.
But the government of President Ilham Aliyev cannot ignore
the opportunity to cater for Gulf investors to the south.
"If a regulatory framework is developed and if Islamic
finance is included into curricula (of local universities),
there will be huge development of the industry in Azerbaijan,"
said Mahir Humbatov, an expert in Islamic banking at the Centre
for Strategic Studies in Baku.
AMBIVALENT
After Azerbaijan emerged from the wreckage of the Soviet
Union two decades ago, it quickly joined the Islamic Development
Bank (IDB), a Jeddah-based institution with a membership of
Muslim nations, and has received over $1.2 billion in funding
from the bank, spending most of it on infrastructure projects.
But until the last couple of years, the government did not
want a domestic Islamic banking industry, bankers say.
Only one small Azeri bank, Kovsarbank, attempted to provide
a full line of sharia-compliant services; the central bank of
Azerbaijan revoked its licence in January 2010, saying banking
laws had been violated, and the bank was closed.
By contrast, ex-Soviet Kazakhstan is bidding to become a
centre for Islamic finance in the region. In July, the
government-run Development Bank of Kazakhstan issued a $75
million sukuk, the region's first Islamic bond, and more sukuk
from the country are in the works.
With only about 10 percent of Azeris praying regularly,
according to polls, and women in mini-skirts strolling the
downtown area of the capital Baku, Azerbaijan will not become a
conservative Islamic state any time soon.
Even so, "Islamic finance is viewed not as a commercial
activity, but as Islamic activism by most of the Central Asian
and Azeri regimes, and therefore considered as part of the
'Islamic threat'," said Aliyev at the Central Asia-Caucasus
Institute.
Azerbaijan's Islamist Party, banned in the mid-1990s on
suspicion of spying for neighbouring Iran, operates underground;
last year seven members were sentenced to long jail terms for
setting up military units and preparing terrorist attacks.
The government, funded by rich reserves of oil and gas in
the Caspian Sea, appears able to handle the security threat. But
it also faces social pressure to permit more Islamic influence
in daily life; last year hundreds of people protested to demand
the right for girls to wear Muslim headscarves in schools.
SLOW TURN
Such tensions have hampered Azerbaijan's slow turn towards
Islamic finance over the last couple of years.
Several banks have begun offering the option of making
Islamic deposits which, instead of paying interest, provide
returns from investments in sharia-compliant business ventures.
Azerbaijan's largest lender, International Bank of
Azerbaijan (IBA), 50.2 percent owned by the finance ministry, is
offering finance to small and medium-sized enterprises through
an Islamic window, which allows it to segregate sharia-compliant
assets from its conventional operations.
Last month IBA signed a "commodity murabaha" agreement to
obtain $20 million of financing from the Islamic Corporation for
the Development of the Private Sector (ICDPS), part of the IDB.
It will use the money to offer Islamic trade financing to
private sector companies in Azerbaijan.
The government is clearly interested in the Gulf's huge pool
of investment funds. In July, IBA said it aimed to establish an
Islamic banking subsidiary in Qatar by the end of 2012.
But with no legislative framework, Islamic finance is
estimated at a small fraction of Azerbaijan's banking assets,
which totalled 14.8 billion manats ($19 billion) in July.
Some commercial bankers say they expect such a framework
eventually, but finance ministry press secretary Mayis Piriyev
indicated it would not come soon.
"Current legislation of the Republic of Azerbaijan does not
recognise Islamic finance, Islamic banking or their modes as
legally acceptable practices and there are no proposals being
discussed within the ministry," Piriyev said.
Central bank official Aygun Safarli also said there were no
talks on a framework. "Current legislation does not allow us to
bring these discussions up," she said.
That leaves companies such as Ansar Leasing, established in
2008 by the ICDPS, in limbo. Ansar is considering the issue of
the country's first sukuk, which would pay no coupon and be
issued at a discount from par value. The issue would be very
small, perhaps $1 million with a three-year tenor, said Jeyhun
Nagiyev, the company's director-general.
But in the absence of legislation, the issue would require a
government decree to exempt it from taxes. Under current
conditions, "it is impossible," he said.