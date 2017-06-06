Robo-adviser Wahed targets Muslim investors in U.S. and beyond

| SYDNEY, June 6
SYDNEY, June 6 New York-based Wahed Invest will
offer its automated investment services across the United States
after raising $5 million in seed capital, making it the first
robo-adviser to cater to Muslim investors through a
sharia-compliant platform, its founder said.
The firm raised the funds from Gulf-based investors and
hopes success at home will allow it to eventually expand to
Europe and the Middle East, chief executive Junaid Wahedna said
in an interview.
Wahed joins a number of wealth management firms building
robo-advisers, a market initially developed by startups such as
Wealthfront and Betterment, to tap affluent but not necessarily
very wealthy customers.
The scene is now crowded, with large firms including Charles
Schwab Corp, Bank of America Corp and Vanguard
joining the fray.
But Wahed hopes to claim a slice of the market by catering
to Muslims seeking religiously permissible investments, which
are either scarce or costly in most Western markets.
"Through our research we found that they either keep their
savings in cash or in real estate, there is literally no
diversification. The Muslim demographic ends up losing out."
Wahed has 21 full-time staff and its plans include
developing a range of exchange-traded funds. It now has
registered users across 48 U.S. states, Wahedna said.
"Around 10 percent of our clients are coming from existing
robo-advisers, but 90 percent are not. Many are first-time
investors or come from old-school advisory products."
Its initial focus will be the United States with scope for
trials in Britain and the United Arab Emirates to follow,
Wahedna added.
Islamic investment products use filters to adhere to
religious guidelines such as bans on tobacco, alcohol and
gambling, in much the same way as socially responsible funds.
TARGET MARKET
Muslims represent a geographically-diverse but affluent
population in the United States which means means they can be
difficult to reach via traditional branch networks but appeal to
robo-advisers, said Wahedna.
The company estimates there are around four million Muslims
across the U.S., with two-thirds earning more than $50,000 a
year and a quarter earning more than $100,000 a year.
Until now, however, their choices for sharia-compliant
investments have been limited, especially compared to markets
such as Malaysia and Saudi Arabia where Islamic wealth
management is commonplace.
Another element is cost, since robo-advisers typically use
computer algorithms to create and manage portfolios made up of
low-cost financial products.
In the case of Wahed, its annual management fee ranges from
0.29 percent to 0.99 percent. This is comparable to other
robo-advisers but lower than the fees charged by most Islamic
mutual funds.
(Reporting by Bernardo Vizcaino; Editing by Eric Meijer)