Islamic index products struggle in Gulf investment culture

* Conventional ETFs boom in Western markets
* But Islamic ones fail to achieve large size
* Lack of client education in Gulf
* Institutional investors less cost-sensitive
* Real estate, private equity still preferred
By Bernardo Vizcaino
SYDNEY, July 25 Islamic exchange-traded funds
(ETFs) are struggling to attract fresh investors, in contrast to
a move by Western investors into conventional ETFs - a
difference due to the Gulf's plain-vanilla investment culture
and the way in which institutions choose financial products.
ETFs are funds which track indexes of shares, bonds or
commodities and are traded like stocks. Their sharia-compliant
versions follow religious principles such as bans on interest
and gambling.
Since demand for some other Islamic financial products such
as sukuk is surging, it might seem reasonable to expect rapid
growth in Islamic ETFs, especially since the slump in Gulf and
global stock markets is hurting traditional stock-picking
equities investment.
Conventional investors moved $111.7 billion into equity
exchange-traded products worldwide and $172.4 billion out of
equity mutual funds last year, a report by global investment
manager BlackRock showed.
Conventional fixed income exchange-traded products saw
record-breaking inflows of $25.5 billion in the January-April
period and $49.9 billion last year, according to BlackRock.
But amounts of fresh money committed to Islamic ETFs have
stayed steady or even dropped. The trend can be seen in products
launched in 2007 by iShares, the world's largest ETF provider.
Combined assets in iShares' three Islamic ETFs
stood at $95.8 million on June 25,
representing modest growth from $82.9 million at inception,
iShares data showed. That was a 42 percent drop from the
all-time high of $164.5 million hit last September.
Others have had less success in raising capital: BNP Paribas
launched its Islamic ETF in 2007 and had only $27.5
million in assets as of this month. Deutsche Bank launched its
own offering in 2008 and had $8.9 million in assets as of June.
One attraction of ETFs is that they can provide investors
with access to themes that have a low correlation with equities
markets. But Islamic ETFs focused on asset classes other than
equities have yet to appear, even though major index providers
offer large families of sharia-compliant indexes.
Investor interest in multiple Islamic investment themes
exists, said Tariq Al Rifai, director of Islamic market indexes
for S&P Dow Jones Indices, but it has not so far translated into
ETF launches. "Our sukuk index is very popular, but products
remain manager-driven."
FINANCIAL PLANNING
For the foreseeable future, growth of Islamic ETFs is likely
to depend mainly on the cash-rich Gulf. But the structure of the
region's financial industry is not helpful.
In the United States and Europe, many ETFs are sold by
individual financial planners, who do not make money based on
the cost of the products which their clients buy. The planners
have no compunction in introducing clients to ETFs, and many
clients are drawn by ETFs' low costs. The ETF from BNP Paribas,
for example, charges a management fee of just 0.50 percent.
In the Gulf, institutional investors are usually catered to
by placement agents and fund marketers, not financial planners.
These agents, who charge commissions on their sales, prefer to
sell private equity, hedge funds and real estate, where margins
are higher for them - a hedge fund can charge a 2 percent
management fee and a 20 percent performance fee.
"The investment advisor channel in the Gulf has not been as
well developed as it could be. That is the issue," Rifai said.
"At some point it will take off...Give it another three years."
Saeid Hamedanchi, chief executive of California-based
investment management firm ShariaShares, said: "The biggest
factor is the lack of knowledge of the ETF industry in the GCC
(Gulf Cooperation Council)." This is aggravated by most ETF
providers having a limited Gulf presence, he added.
Also, analysts still see a preference for familiar real
estate and private equity investments among Gulf investors -
perhaps because with economies growing strongly and some real
estate markets such as Saudi Arabia's still strong, local
investors are thinking in terms of big pay-offs.
In the West, slow growth and weak asset markets have
prompted investors to focus more on minimising their investment
costs - one of the major attractions of ETFs.
For ETFs to be fully cost-effective, however, they need to
reach an optimal size, and Islamic ETFs may not yet have arrived
at this threshold.
Lipper, a Thomson Reuters company, compiles a "death list"
of ETFs in Europe which it believes could be under review for
profitability reasons. It defines those ETFs as over three years
old and holding under 100 million euros ($121 million) in
assets.