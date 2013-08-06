New rules, products lay groundwork for Nigeria Islamic finance sector

* Largely untapped market of over 80 million Muslims
* Use of Islamic banking windows set to increase
* Much of regulatory framework now established
* First sukuk may come soon
* Short-term liquidity management products under development
By Chijioke Ohuocha and Bernardo Vizcaino
LAGOS/SYDNEY, Aug 6 Nigeria is gradually opening
up to Islamic finance, a move that could bring non-interest
banking to over 80 million Muslims and develop one of Africa's
fastest-growing consumer and corporate banking sectors.
Home to the largest Muslim population in sub-Saharan Africa,
Nigeria is trying to establish itself as the African hub for
Islamic finance, which follows religious principles such as bans
on interest and gambling.
In recent months, a string of regulatory initiatives have
set the groundwork for products such as Islamic bonds (sukuk),
insurance (takaful) and interbank lending products, although
there is still only a small number of local market participants.
"The potential is there but the market is negligible in
Nigeria because we have only one Islamic bank and one window -
but it has potential to grow," said Bashir Aliyu Umar, special
adviser on non-interest banking to the central bank governor.
Islamic banking is currently offered by the Islamic window
of Stanbic IBTC, a unit of South Africa's Standard
Bank, and Jaiz Bank, a full-fledged Islamic lender
which has operated since 2012.
Abuja-based Jaiz now plans to obtain a national licence to
expand operations beyond Nigeria's north, which has been hit by
an Islamist insurgency.
"That was where the security challenges started last year,
that really affected the roll-out of the products," Umar said.
Despite the challenges, Jaiz has grown its branch network to
10 from an initial three, with ambitious expansion plans calling
for 100 branches by 2017.
It completed a capital raising in August, attracting
investors such as the Jeddah-based Islamic Development Bank
. As of June, it had total assets of 20.6 billion
naira ($129 million) and capital of 10 billion naira.
Sterling Bank has been granted approval in
principle for an Islamic window, while two more lenders have
expressed interest in obtaining licences to operate Islamic
windows, according to a central bank official.
The market needs the competition. A November report by
EFINA, a Lagos-based development organisation, estimated that
34.8 percent of Nigerian adults who did not use non-interest
banking products were likely to take them up if they were
available.
But Nigeria's banking sector remains underdeveloped. The
same report found that over 61.6 percent of adults borrowed from
family and friends, while only 5.6 percent used deposit-taking
banks and 9.9 percent used co-operatives.
To service the demand, Sterling Bank plans to roll out
several products including a profit-sharing account and other
investment products, Basheer Oshodi, group head of non-interest
banking at Sterling, told Reuters.
"We are ready to go live immediately when we get the final
licence. We will pilot with 10 branches and will end up using
all 165 branches across the country thereafter.
"In reality, we will be having almost all basic Islamic
banking products. We have also started to structure a couple of
sukuk," he added.
RULES
Sukuk could come to the market soon, after rules for their
issuance were approved in March by the Securities Commission;
cocoa-producing Osun State plans the country's first such
issuance.
Nigeria's regulators have taken steps to retain the final
say on what Islamic products come to market, a centralised
approach which mirrors regulation of the industry in countries
such as Malaysia and Oman.
The central bank has set up an advisory committee to
regulate sharia compliance, while the insurance regulator issued
guidelines for takaful operators in April.
There are currently three takaful windows operating in
Nigeria and up to five firms may be considering entry into the
market, said Auwalu Ado, internal sharia auditor at Jaiz Bank.
"With a meager 100 million naira as the minimum capital
requirement for either family or general takaful, it is expected
that many players will join the train as full-fledged takaful
companies," said Ado.
Takaful would not just give Islamic lenders an opportunity
to protect their assets, but also offer an avenue for Islamic
banks to invest their funds actively, he added.
Nigeria's central bank has begun developing lending products
to help Islamic banks manage their short-term funding needs; a
lack of such products has slowed industry growth in other
countries.
"The financial market department is developing instruments
that will be used between the central bank and the Islamic banks
as well as on an interbank platform," said Umar.
The central bank is a shareholder in the Malaysia-based
International Islamic Liquidity Management Corp (IILM), which
aims to provide cross-border options for short-term funding
through a planned sukuk programme.
In December, the Nigerian central bank issued guidelines for
asset-backed securities that would use IILM certificates as
collateral - potentially putting Nigeria ahead of many other
Islamic finance centres in developing such complex products.