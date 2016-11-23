Government incentives boost Pakistan's Islamic banks

* Pakistan adopted tax rebate for sharia-compliant
manufacturers
* Banker sees signs of higher demand for Islamic financing
Nov 23 Pakistan's Islamic banks are introducing
new products and adjusting policies to take advantage of
government incentives designed to boost growth in the industry.
Sharia-compliant banks in the country, the world's second
most populous Muslim nation, held 11.4 percent of total banking
assets in June, barely changed from a year ago. That is well
below levels of around 25 percent seen in Gulf Arab states.
To help change this, the government introduced a 2 percent
tax rebate for sharia-compliant manufacturing firms in July to
encourage them to eliminate interest-bearing debt from their
balance sheets. The central bank has exempted Islamic banks from
using interest-based benchmarks for some financing products.
Abdullah Ghaffar, head of investment banking at Al Baraka
Bank Pakistan, a unit of Bahrain's Al Baraka Banking Group
, said he detected signs of an increase in demand for
both short- and long-term Islamic financing.
The bank has launched sharia-compliant products to finance
purchases of tractors by customers and structured short-term
sukuk for a white-label electronic equipment manufacturer in
Lahore.
"The customer opted for sukuk - slightly more expensive to
float - over quick-to-market commercial paper," Ghaffar said.
Last month, Islamic lender Meezan Bank approved a
new financing structure for use in the airline industry; it uses
plane tickets as an asset to back Islamic deals in cases where
fixed assets are not available.
Islamic banks are also adjusting internal policies which
limit financing to manufacturing companies and the use of long-
term maturities, said Syed Abubakr, sharia board member of Emaan
Islamic Banking, a unit of Silk Bank.
There is some demand for new products from conventional
banks planning to convert their operations into fully-fledged
Islamic banks, including Faysal Bank and Summit Bank
, Abubakr added.
These banks have large portfolios of conventional credit
card and personal loan facilities, but sharia-compliant
equivalents are needed to retain customers, he said.
Such moves could help Islamic banks continue to grow at
double-digit rates; the sector's assets grew 16.8 percent
year-on-year in June, a slowdown from 37.3 percent growth
recorded in the year to June 2015.
Pakistan's government believes it can pull more people into
the formal banking sector -- especially in rural areas -- by
expanding the Islamic finance sector, and this could boost
economic growth.
HURDLES
However, capitalisation levels could emerge as a constraint
on growth, said Ghaffar. In June, Islamic banks had a combined,
average risk-weighted capital ratio of 13.4 percent of assets,
down 1.2 percentage point from a year ago, central bank data
shows, compared to a banking industry average of 16.1 percent.
This has prompted some Islamic banks to issue
capital-boosting sukuk; in September Meezan raised 7 billion
rupees ($66.9 million) via a private placement of subordinated
sukuk.
Others have opted for consolidation: Al Baraka Bank Pakistan
completed a merger with Islamic lender Burj Bank last month.
The central bank helped earlier this month by lowering
Islamic banks' statutory liquidity requirement to 14 percent of
total demand liabilities from 19 percent, reducing the amount of
liquid assets which banks must maintain as reserves.
The ratio compares to 15 percent for conventional banks.
Islamic banks face an acute shortage of sharia-compliant liquid
assets, aggravated by limited supply of local currency sovereign
sukuk.
The sector is poised to see further official support; the
central bank is at an advanced stage of introducing long-term
financing facilities for Islamic banks. Meanwhile, the capital
market regulator is introducing a companies bill that includes
concepts covering sharia-compliant companies and securities.
