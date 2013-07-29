Saudi's Sedco to distribute Islamic funds via private banks

Bristol-Myers to license two of its drugs to Biogen, Roche
April 13 Bristol-Myers Squibb Co said on Thursday it entered into a deal with Biogen Inc and Roche Holding AG to license two of its drugs for an upfront fee of $470 million.
July 29 Jeddah-based investment firm Sedco Capital plans to register its Islamic funds in Switzerland and distribute them through tie-ups with global private banks, part of efforts to diversify its client base outside Saudi Arabia.
Sedco Capital, a fully owned subsidiary of Sedco Holding, said it had incorporated environmental, social and governance (ESG) principles into two of the equity funds, widening their appeal to include ethically minded investors in general.
Islamic funds follow religious principles such as bans on alcohol and gambling, similar to filters used by ESG funds. Sedco Capital hopes this will allow its funds to be marketed to investors beyond traditional Islamic areas in the Middle East and southeast Asia.
The firm aims to be able to source two-thirds of its assets under management from outside Saudi Arabia in four to five years, according to chief executive Hasan Aljabri.
"We are creating strong strategic relationships with private banks to distribute our products. We are about to register our funds in Switzerland and sign two agreements with established private banks," he said.
"We aim to have one signed by October and the second one by December, in the meantime also signing with other regional-oriented institutions."
Sedco Capital's two ESG funds, launched in May last year, have $230 million in assets and are managed by Stockholm-based Informed Portfolio Management. (Editing by Andrew Torchia)
* Bristol-Myers Squibb enters into separate agreements with Biogen and Roche to license anti-etau and anti-myostatin compounds, respectively
ZURICH, April 13 Swiss bank Vontobel is looking to make acquisitions worth up to 500 million Swiss francs ($499 million) to expand its private banking business, Chief Executive Zeno Staub told Reuters.