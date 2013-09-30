Competition between Islamist militants may fuel big attacks

* Pattern seen in India, Algeria, Kenya attacks
* Big attacks enhance reputation, bringing money and
recruits
* Competition offset by shared ideology
* Risk of attacks outside the West high and hard to stop
By Myra MacDonald
LONDON, Sept 30 The assault on Kenya's Westgate
shopping mall has brought into sharp relief a pattern likely to
complicate efforts to counter Islamist militants - competition
among jihadis can increase the risk of a major attack.
As with the 2008 assault on the Indian city of Mumbai and
this year's raid on an Algerian desert gas plant, the attack in
Nairobi by Somalia's al Shabaab was preceded by in-fighting or
loss of supporters to other militant groups.
This competition can initially make groups seem divided and
weak, while actually making them more dangerous if a leader then
feels compelled to mount a big attack to burnish his jihadi
credentials - thereby bringing in fresh recruits and funding.
Western counter-terrorism officials have long been aware of
the risk that intensive security measures adopted at home
following the Sept 11, 2001 attacks on the United States are
driving militants to target Westerners overseas.
But the impact of competition, sometimes caused by
government efforts to curb militants, is only just beginning to
be understood. It was thrown into sharp relief by the mall
attack by al Shabaab, which killed 67 people.
Recognised by al Qaeda as an affiliate in 2012, the group
had suffered from internal feuding as African Union forces,
including troops from Kenya, drove them out of urban
strongholds.
These rifts rose dramatically to the surface when the
American-born Omar Hammami tweeted about what he said were
attempts on his life by al Shabaab assassins sent by the group's
leader. He was reported to have been killed this month in
Somalia.
JIHADIST FORCE
While it is too early to assess all the motivations behind
the attack on the Westgate mall, the attention it received could
help al Shabaab leader Ahmed Godane achieve his ambition of
rebranding his group as a significant jihadist force, leading
analysts to warn that more attacks could follow.
In the case of the Pakistan-based Lashkar-e-Taiba, blamed by
the United States and India for the attack on Mumbai, outside
pressure may have contributed to the internal dynamic that led
it to mount a spectacular operation.
Unlike al Qaeda, its focus is on India and Kashmir. But like
al Qaeda it is a Salafist group and shares its aim of a
restoration of Muslim rule from Delhi to Spain - making it
easier for followers to move between the groups.
Under severe pressure to rein in its activities after one of
the men involved in the 2005 London transport bombings was
linked to the group, Lashkar-e-Taiba began to lose members to al
Qaeda and other groups fighting more actively in Afghanistan.
According to testimony by the Pakistani-American David
Headley, who scouted out targets in Mumbai, the huge scale of
the attack in India after initial plans for a more limited
operation was encouraged by the need to compete.
The assault by 10 gunmen killed 166 people, gripped media
attention during a three-day siege and became a template for
subsequent "copycat" operations like Westgate.
The January attack at the Algerian gas plant, in which 39
foreign hostages were killed, also followed internal
competition, this time more to do with personal rivalries.
"MR MARLBORO"
Its Algerian mastermind, Mokhtar Belmokhtar, had set up his
own group, although he retains strained but functioning
relations with the Algerian-based leadership of Al Qaeda in the
Islamic Maghreb (AQIM). Once dismissed as "Mr Marlboro" because
of his smuggling activities, Belmokhtar staked a claim to be the
true representative of al Qaeda in the region with the assault.
The role of competition makes it all the harder for
governments to contain militants, whether through force - from
drone strikes to ground operations - or by using infiltration
and offers of talks to some factions to divide and rule.
In the 1990s, Algeria used infiltration to stir up
in-fighting and break an insurgency which erupted after it
suppressed elections that Islamists were poised to win. But this
also encouraged more brutal attacks on civilians - an estimated
200,000 died in the civil war.
More recently, Pakistani efforts to divide and rule the
Tehrik-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) by setting one faction against
another may also be fuelling violence.
Little is known for sure about the internal dynamics of the
TTP. But the group denied responsibility for a car bomb on
Sunday which killed 42 in Peshawar - the third attack on the
city in a week - raising the possibility that another faction
may have been involved to demonstrate its power.
Meanwhile, for states seeking to combat militants,
including al Qaeda, competition offers little comfort for it
rarely runs deep enough to splinter and defeat jihadist groups
altogether.
If anything, al Qaeda is proving more resilient than ever,
despite the vast military force thrown against it since the
Sept. 11 attacks.
NETWORK OF ALLIANCES
Often thinking more globally than the governments which seek
to counter it, its network of alliances stretching from its base
in Pakistan to West Africa has left it well positioned to
exploit the instability caused by the 2011 Arab uprisings.
Its leader Ayman al Zawahri appears to have settled into his
role after the killing of Osama bin Laden in Pakistan in 2011,
continuing to set overall direction for al Qaeda while ceding
much operational control to affiliates.
Earlier this year, he intervened to stop in-fighting between
two al-Qaeda aligned groups in Syria, Jabhat al-Nusra and the
Islamic State in Iraq and the Levant - arguably proving more
effective in preventing confrontation between allies than
Western countries trying to shape the Syrian civil war.
The network is held together by personal and geographical
links which ultimately override feuding and rivalries -
connections which can often be traced back to Afghanistan and
Pakistan and are now being forged anew in Syria.
Lashkar-e-Taiba, for example, has its roots in an
organisation created in the mid-1980s to support the jihad
against the Soviet occupation of Afghanistan. Belmokhtar reached
Afghanistan around 1989.
Godane went to Pakistan in the late 1990s on a scholarship,
according to Stig Jarle Hansen, the Norwegian author of a book
on al Shabaab. He disappeared for a time before returning home
in 2001; but two of his peers from the same generation had been
in the Khaldane training camp in Afghanistan.
That shared ideology makes it a virtual certainty that
Islamist militants will strike again.
Exactly how capable different parts of the network are, and
how much national and regional pressures limit their room for
manoeuvre, often comes down to guesswork.
Following the raid on the Algerian gas plant, Belmokhtar's
group claimed responsibility for attacks in May on a military
base and a French-run uranium mine in Niger, West Africa -
despite a French-led military operation designed to drive
Islamist militants out of neighbouring Mali.
Hansen suggested al Shabaab could attack other countries
which, like Kenya, contribute forces to the African Union
peace-keeping mission in Somalia. "There is more to come. They
have the capacity; I think they will do it again. Ethiopia,
Uganda and Burundi should watch their backs very carefully."