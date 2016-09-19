CORRECTED-Eldorado Resorts to buy Isle of Capri Casinos for $1.7 bln

(Corrects premium in second paragraph to 35.9 percent from 7.3 percent)

Sept 19 Eldorado Resorts Inc said it would buy casino operator Isle of Capri Casinos Inc for $1.7 billion, including debt.

The $23-per-share cash-and-stock deal represents a premium of 35.9 percent to Isle of Capri's Friday close. (Reporting by Arunima Banerjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)