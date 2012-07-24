New Issue-Isle of Capri Casinos sells $350 mln notes

BRIEF-Ashford Prime prices public offering of convertible preferred stock
* Priced underwritten public offering of 5.50% series B cumulative convertible preferred stock at $20.19 per share
July 24 Isle of Capri Casinos, Inc. on Tuesday sold $350 million of senior subordinated notes in the 144a private placement market, said IFR, a Thomson Reuters service.
Credit Suisse, Deutsche Bank, and Wells Fargo were the joint bookrunning managers for the sale. BORROWER: ISLE OF CAPRI CASINOS AMT $350 MLN COUPON 8.875 PCT MATURITY 06/15/2020 TYPE SR NTS ISS PRICE 100 FIRST PAY 12/15/2012 MOODY'S Caa1 YIELD 8.875 PCT SETTLEMENT 08/07/2012 S&P CCC-PLUS SPREAD 787 BPS PAY FREQ SEMI-ANNUAL FITCH N/A MORE THAN TREAS MAKE-WHOLE CALL 50 BPS
March 2 Spotify said on Thursday it has reached 50 million paid subscribers, growing 25 percent in less than six months and extending the Swedish music streaming service's lead over its closest rival, Apple Music.
MEXICO CITY, March 2 Mexico's economy minister will travel to Detroit on Friday to meet with executives from automakers Ford Motor Co and General Motors Co, keeping a frenetic pace of meetings to deter President Donald Trump from punishing Mexican exports.