Isolux Corsan bonds crash after renewed corruption allegations

LONDON, July 8 (IFR) - Isolux Corsan's bonds tanked to
all-time lows on Wednesday after a Spanish judge rejected
company president Luis Delso's attempt to dismiss an
investigation into money laundering, tax evasion and forgery.
The Spanish construction firm's EUR850m 6.625% 2021 note was
bid at a 79.30 cash price on Tuesday morning but plunged more
than 12 points to 66.60 on Wednesday, according to Tradeweb
prices.
The bonds have since recovered slightly to 69.30.
The investigation focuses on alleged payments made to Jordi
Pujol Ferrusola, the son of the former president of Catalonia,
in relation to Isolux Corsan projects in Mexico and Gabon.
Luis Delso moved to dismiss the complaint against him on the
basis of its generic nature, but Judge Jose de la Mata rejected
this on Tuesday, arguing that there is sufficient evidence of
wrongdoing.
A spokesman for Isolux Corsan said the company was surprised
at the market reaction, describing the investigation as old
news.
"It was already out last year and what came out yesterday is
just that investigations continue and no formal charges have
been pressed against our chairman," he said. "The company is not
part of the investigations, so we don't really see this as an
issue that could affect the business performance."
The extreme price action comes against the backdrop of
heightened nerves around practices at Spanish construction
firms.
OHL's bonds have been under pressure since May, after the
Spanish builder's Mexican unit became embroiled in a corruption
scandal as recordings of individuals alleged to be OHL Mexico
officials discussing overcharging for a public works project
were leaked online.
One bond investor said he felt the negative price action on
Isolux's paper was overdone.
"Headlines like this are not great in a sector that is under
pressure, but the fact that Isolux Corsan's bonds are now
yielding 15% versus 9% on OHL's bonds doesn't make any sense,"
he said.
