Spain's Isolux studying Brazilian unit IPO

* Eyes listing Isolux Infrastructure on Brazil stock market

* Hires Santander, Credit Suisse as IPO coordinators

MADRID, Aug 23 Spain's Isolux Corsan has hired Santander Global Banking & Markets and Credit Suisse as coordinators of a possible listing of its Isolux Infrastructure unit in Brazil, the construction and engineering company said on Tuesday.

Isolux Infrastructure, with headquarters in Sao Paulo, operates motorway concessions and energy assets and is involved in projects with investments worth more than 7.5 billion euros, it said.

Isolux Corsan chairman Luis Delso met with Brazilian President Dilma Rousseff last week to tell her about the Spanish company's plans. (Reporting by Tracy Rucinski; Editing by Hans-Juergen Peters)