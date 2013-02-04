Bezeq Israel Telecom's says network malfunction fixed

Australian regulator sues Apple alleging iPhone 'bricking'
SYDNEY, April 6 Australia's consumer watchdog has sued Apple Inc alleging it used a software update to disable iPhones which had cracked screens fixed by third parties.
JERUSALEM Feb 4 Pelephone, Israel's third largest mobile phone carrier, said on Monday it had restored service to millions of customers following a four-hour network outage.
Pelephone, a unit of Israel's largest telecoms group, Bezeq Israel Telecom, has nearly 3 million subscribers, many of whom were prevented from receiving or making calls when the network went down late on Sunday.
"Working hard through the night, we managed to locate and neutralize one of the components that malfunctioned," Pelephone CEO Gil Sharon told Israel Radio, adding that engineers from manufacturers Ericsson and HP assisted.
Sharon would not say how many customers were affected, but Israeli media said it was 'millions.'
He ruled out Israeli media speculation that a cyber attack had brought the network down.
Sharon said it was too early to determine whether subscribers would be compensated and that the company was investigating the cause of the problem.
Bezeq's mobile phone unit has suffered intense competition from the entry of six new operators in 2012, which sparked a price war.. Bezeq net profit fell 38 percent in the third quarter.
The company also faces increased competition in the landline phone market.
MEXICO CITY, April 5 State-owned oil company Pemex said on Wednesday that Mexican prosecutors have called for testimony from Pemex officials in an investigation of a bribery scandal around Brazil-based builder Odebrecht.
RIO DE JANEIRO, April 5 Brazilian planemaker Embraer SA sees $1.5 billion in annual exports as "a good target" for its KC-390 military cargo jet entering service next year, Jackson Schneider, head of the company's defense unit, said on Wednesday.