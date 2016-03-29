U.S. firms target investment in Israeli cannabis R&D

* Israel focuses attention on cannabis research
* U.S. marijuana market growing but research stunted
* Investment in Israel expected to double in 2016
By Maayan Lubell
TEL AVIV, March 29 Already a pioneer in
high-tech and cutting-edge agriculture, Israel is starting to
attract American companies looking to bring medical marijuana
know-how to a booming market back home.
Since 2014, U.S. firms have invested about $50 million in
licensing Israeli medical marijuana patents, cannabis agro-tech
startups and firms developing delivery devices such as inhalers,
said Saul Kaye, CEO of iCAN, a private cannabis research hub.
"I expect it to grow to $100 million in the coming year,"
Kaye said at iCAN's CannaTech conference in Tel Aviv this month,
one of the largest gatherings of medical marijuana experts.
Scientists say strict rules, some set by the Drug
Enforcement Administration, limit cannabis studies in the United
States, where the legal marijuana market is valued at $5.7
billion and expected to grow to $23 billion by 2020.
"In the United States it's easier to study heroin than
marijuana," said U.S. psychiatrist Suzanne Sisley, who has
researched the effects of cannabis as a treatment for American
military veterans suffering from Post Traumatic Stress Disorder.
"With marijuana you have to go through added layers of
government red tape. It highlights the way marijuana research is
being shackled by politics," said Sisley, Director of Medicinal
Plant Research at Heliospectra.
While scientific exploration may be restricted, 23 U.S.
states now permit medical cannabis, and recreational use is
allowed in four states and Washington D.C. This is despite the
fact that at the federal level, marijuana is still classified as
a dangerous narcotic with no medicinal value.
In Israel, marijuana is an illegal drug and only 23,000
people have Health Ministry permits to purchase medical cannabis
from nine licensed suppliers, creating a market of $15 million
to $20 million at most.
But Israeli authorities are liberal when it comes to
research. Growers work with scientific institutions in clinical
trials and development of strains that treat a variety of
illnesses and disorders.
Israeli Health Minister Yakov Litzman, an ultra-Orthodox
Jew, supports medical cannabis usage and has introduced steps to
ease its prescription and sale.
Israel is far from alone in the market, however. Britain's
GW Pharmaceuticals is licensed to grow cannabis for
medicine and in 2013 opted for a dual listing on Nasdaq, where
it raised nearly $500 million from U.S. investors.
This month, GW announced its cannabis-based medicine
Epidiolex had successfully treated children with a rare form of
epilepsy. Its share price doubled as a result.
Medical cannabis is developing fast. Patients can smoke
marijuana cigarettes, use inhalers, ingest oil extracts or even
consume cookies containing marijuana extracts. GW has a multiple
sclerosis treatment which is sprayed under the tongue.
PAIN RELIEF
In a clinic in Tel Aviv, 65-year-old Noa lights a joint. She
suffers from fibromyalgia, a chronic pain disorder, and explains
how six months of smoking medical cannabis has transformed her
life.
"I can function again. Most importantly, I'm a grandma, I
can roll around on the floor with the kids," she said as she
discussed with a nurse what strain would best alleviate her
symptoms.
The clinic belongs to Tikum Olam, Israel's largest medical
marijuana supplier, which partnered this year with a private
U.S. investment group to grow medical marijuana in four U.S.
states.
Tikun Olam is taking part in clinical trials on epilepsy,
Crohn's disease, spasticity and tinnitus, said Zvi Bentowich,
its chief scientist.
Professor Raphael Mechoulam of the Hebrew University in
Jerusalem, whose landmark studies in the 1960s paved the way for
cannabis research by isolating and synthesizing THC, the main
psychoactive ingredient of marijuana, praised the Israeli
government's open approach to the research.
"Cannabinoid research was and still is viewed positively by
government committees," he said, adding that law enforcement was
not involved in study approval.
Jeffrey Friedland, CEO of private U.S. investment firm
Friedland Global Capital, has invested in two agro-tech
companies and a pharmaceutical firm in Israel.
"Israel is a leader in agriculture, take that and couple it
with research - you have the two sides, plant science and
pharmaceutical development," Friedland said.
"If you're in California or Colorado, you're getting medical
marijuana in a lot of cases from someone who did not graduate
high-school - there's no science."
It was only in October that California drafted its first
comprehensive regulations on medical marijuana, two decades
after legalization fuelled a grey market in cultivation.
Seth Yakatan, CEO of California-based Kalytera Therapeutics,
said the level of capital efficiency in Israel was high.
"What you would spend half a million dollars on in the U.S.
you could easily get for 125 or 150 thousand dollars in Israel
and it's going to be done efficiently and on time. The quality
of research is world-class and the arbitrage of value is good."
A Hebrew University and Tel Aviv University study, findings
of which were published in May 2015 in the Journal of Bone and
Mineral Research, showed cannabis constituent Cannabidiol, or
CBD, helped heal bone fractures in rats.
Based on that study and others, Kalytera has licensed two
compounds from the Hebrew University's Technology and Transfer
company Yissum. They are synthetic cannabis derivatives that the
firm eventually hopes to use in treating osteoporosis, bone
fractures and other diseases.
