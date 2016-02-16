REFILE-Israel Secondary Fund set to close $100 mln fund

(Fixes typo in managing partner's name)
JERUSALEM Feb 16 Israel Secondary Fund (ISF) is
in advanced stages of raising $100 million for its second fund,
ISF II, that will provide liquidity to the private equity and
venture capital market by acquiring stakes in Israel-related
funds and companies.
ISF's first fund was founded in 2009 and has $50 million
under management. It held direct and indirect stakes in more
than 100 companies and has realised 30 exits, including the
acquisition of navigation firm Waze by Google and the
Nasdaq offering of SolarEdge.
"The secondary market has been developing rapidly in recent
years in Israel and it continues to grow at an accelerated
pace," said ISF Managing Partner Dror Glass, citing investments
of over $30 billion in Israeli funds and technology companies in
the past decade that created an Israeli secondary market
potentially worth hundreds of millions of dollars.
"Today, companies are staying private for longer, and build
very significant business activity before going public or being
acquired. As a consequence, there has been a growing need by
entrepreneurs and investors for liquidity in the years preceding
an exit."
(Reporting by Steven Scheer)